2018 Jeep Wrangler Caught Hiding A Power Retractable Roof?

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler promises to be more civilized and fuel-efficient than its predecessor but new images suggest it could come with a power retractable roof.
Rumors about a power roof surfaced over three years ago but are now gaining credence as a JL Wrangler Forums user has managed to snap interior photos of the highly-anticipated model.
The pictures aren't of the highest quality but the site's administrator points out the Wrangler's overhead console has a series of buttons and switches which look similar to Renegade models equipped with the optional MySky retractable roof.
The MySky roof, for those unfamiliar with the option, is a power roof which consists of two different panels. The front panel operates similarly to a sunroof as it can tilt or slid back. However, the real pièce de résistance is the ability to manually remove both panels for a more open air experience.
Everything remains far from official at this point as the company could have simply opted to relocate some switchgear or use a more advanced overhead console. However, the site claims to have talked to "trusted sources" who hinted they were "on the right track."