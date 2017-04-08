2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Sounds Delicious On The Nurburgring

Lamborghini's Huracan growing family of supercars will soon welcome a new member - the Performante Spyder.
Following hot on the heels of its fixed roof sibling that debuted earlier this year, the open-top model was recently filmed testing on the Nurburgring.
However, due to an accident of another vehicle, the supercar only did a couple of laps, at low speeds, before being taken somewhere else, but rest assured, it will return to the German track in the near future.
Mechanically, it will share the same parts as the Nurburgring record-holder, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, including the 5.2-liter V10 lump that churns out 631 horses and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque, but might be a tad slower than the Coupe due to extra weight and drag.
Even so, expect it to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) near the 3-second mark, and probably have the same top speed as its sibling, which stands at 325 km/h (202 mph).
Its exact reveal date is unknown, but we could see it making its first official appearance before the end of the year.