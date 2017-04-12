2018 Lincoln Navigator Adds Refinement And Luxury To Full-Size SUV

SUVs are all the rage nowadays and to cash in, Lincoln has just unveiled its all-new full-size SUV, the 2018 Navigator. Set to debut at the New York Auto Show, the new model has been dramatically overhauled and promises to be more luxurious than ever before.
For starters, the body of the 2018 Navigator is made from lightweight aluminium, a change which saves almost 200 pounds on its own. Grunt is then provided by a twin-turbocharged V6 which Lincoln says will produce around 450 hp and be mated to Ford’s new 10-speed automatic transmission.
The cabin of the Navigator has been completely re-thought and pushes the vehicle to the upper-echelons of the luxury SUV market. As standard, it comes with three rows of seats and incorporates a unique cargo management system that includes an adjustable shelf behind the rear seats to allow storage to be customized.
Elsewhere, the 2018 Navigator has front seats with heating and cooling features that can be adjusted up to 30 different ways. There’s also Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an available rear-seat entertainment system that includes two 10-inch adjustable screens. The Navigator also has a WiFi hotstop that can support 10 mobile devices at a time and if customers want a superb audio experience, a 20-speaker Revel Ultima system can be ordered.
Among some of the other key features are Trailer Backup Assist, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, an optional heads-up display, six USB ports, four 12-volt power outlets and a 110-volt plug. A wireless phone charger is also available.
The 2018 Lincoln Navigator also benefits from the company’s Black Label service. Not only can owners enjoy privileges like extended premium service and maintenance coverage, the SUV can also be specced with one of three different designer themes dubbed Yacht Club, Chalet and Destination.
Externally, the new Navigator follows a similar styling direction as the Continental sedan and sticks true to last year's concept. It also debuts a new lighting technology from the automaker. This technology automatically displays a wider spread of light at lower speeds for increased visibility and as the vehicle accelerates, the beam of light narrows to avoid glare off signs and other distractions.
Speaking about the vehicle, Lincoln president Kumar Galhotra said “Quiet luxury is both a look and a feeling. The all-new Navigator embodies both. The sleek styling, spacious interior and technology are all designed to make each trip effortless.”