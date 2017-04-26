2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Is India's Swift Sedan

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has just debuted in India as the new compact sedan for Suzuki's Indian affiliate.
Underpinning the new Dzire is the same lightweight architecture as the latest Suzuki Swift, allowing the new car to be significantly stronger and more rigid than its predecessor. The improved chassis is then complemented by a selection of other significant modifications.
As Rush Lane has learnt, the Dzire will be offered with either a 1.3-liter diesel delivering 73 hp and a 1.2-liter petrol engine producing 83 hp. Both engines can be accompanied by a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission and thanks to the new model's lighter overall weight, it promises to be nippier and more fuel efficient than the old car.
Maruti Suzuki has also focused extensively on upgrading the sedan's interior to make it feel much more premium. Perhaps the most obvious addition to the cabin is a touchscreen infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard as well as the availability of faux wood inserts for range-topping variants. Elsewhere, the 2018 Dzire includes a flat-bottomed steering wheel and appears to offer excellent visibility thanks to the thin A-pillars.
Production of the new car has commenced at the company's plant in Manesar and while local pricing details have yet to be announced, it is expected to cost about $1,000 more than the outgoing model.