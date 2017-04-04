2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 And GLC Coupe 63 Bring The V8 Thunder To NY

Mercedes finally did it, stuffing their sonorous 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood of the GLC and GLC Coupe.
The new 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ Coupé are the first of a new breed of super high-performance mid-sized crossovers, which will compete in the future with BMW’s upcoming X3M.
Powering this dynamic duo, or rather trio, since the GLC 63 Coupe also comes in a more potent ‘S’ flavor, is AMG’s ever-present 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 that’s found from the C63 sedan all the way up to the AMG GT supercar.
In this application, it produces 469hp (476PS) with a peak torque of 479 lb-ft (650Nm) in the GLC63 SUV and GLC63 Coupe and 503hp (510PS) and 516 lb-ft (700Nm) in the GLC63 S Coupe.
All models come with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission featuring a start-off wet clutch that replaces a traditional torque converter, sourced from the Mercedes- AMG E63 S. The latter also provides the performance-orientated AMG 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system with an electromechanically controlled clutch and a limited-slip rear differential that can swiftly change front-to-rear torque distribution.
Mercedes says acceleration from 0-60 mph takes just 3.9 seconds in the GLC63 SUV and Coupe (0-100km/h in 4.0s), and 3.7 seconds (0-100km/h in 3.8s) in the GLC63 S Coupe, with top speed limited to 155mph (250km/h) on all models.
It’s possible for the driver to change the characteristics of the SUV through four AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Comfort," "Sport," "Sport+" and "Individual" on the GLC63, with the GLC 63 Coupe models offering an addition “Race” mode, in which all driving parameters are configured for maximum performance.
Elsewhere, Mercedes added a new AMG suspension system featuring fully-supporting multi-chamber air springs and three stage adaptive damper control (Comfort, Sport and Sport+) and a speed-sensitive sports steering with two modes (Comfort and Sport).
Separating the AMG models from their regular GLC and GLC Coupe siblings are a series of bespoke touches and features starting from the Panamericana grille that was previously reserved for the AMG GT. All three models get AMG-specific front and rear bumpers, a roof spoiler, a performance exhaust with quad pipes, with the GLC and GLC Coupe 63 riding of 19-inch rims shod in 235/55 tires front and 255/50 rear, while the ‘S’ model gets 20-inch wheels on 265/45 R 20 tires at the front and 295/40 R 20 tires at the rear. If that’s not enough, Mercedes offers many other options such as forged, staggered fitment wheels with even wider tires.
* Developing story