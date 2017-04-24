2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Convoy Spotted With Different Headlights

With just a few months until its world premiere, the next-gen Mercedes-Benz CLS has been spotted testing in a new spy video.
Seen here are four prototypes of the German luxury four-door coupe, which although they retain most of the vinyl wrap on their body, they seem to have dropped some of the camo used around the grille.
Moreover, these close-to-production test vehicles have a different headlight pattern, with repositioned turn signals that set themselves apart from the L-shaped blinkers of previously scooped cars.
At this stage, we could be looking at the different headlight options Mercedes is planning to offer with the new CLS, with the more expensive units to use a different lighting pattern.
Based on the same platform as the new generation E-Class, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS, which might retain its current moniker in favor of the rumored CLE, will continue to challenge the likes of the BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe and Audi A7.
Most of the engines will be shared with the E-Class, including the range-topping 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that will power the range-topping AMGs, and it could also get a plug-in hybrid.