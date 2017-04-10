2018 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet Making US Debut In New York, First Time With AWD

With warmer weather just around the corner, Mercedes' all-new convertible E-Class is just days away from touching down in the US, where it will premiere at the 2017 NY Auto Show.
Just like in Europe, US buyers can now choose yet another convertible from the Mercedes-Benz stable, one that's smaller than the flagship S-Class Cabriolet, yet bigger and more tech-savvy than a C-Class.
The all-new 2018 E-Class Cabriolet is also available with 4MATIC all-wheel drive for the first time, not to mention comfort-boosting technology such as the AIRCAP wind deflector and the AIRSCARF neck-level heating system.
The soft top on the new E-Class Cabriolet can be ordered in dark brown, dark blue, red or black, and features sophisticated insulation that reduces wind and driving noise when the car is running at highway speeds.
Thanks to this car, Mercedes-Benz now have a grand total of seven convertible nameplates for US buyers to choose from, eight if you count the Smart fortwo cabrio. The rest would be the C-Class Cabriolet, S-Class Cabriolet, SLC, SL, AMG GT Roadster and of course the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet.
As for powertrain options, US buyers will be able to choose between the E400 Cabriolet and the E400 4MATIC Cabriolet, though they'll have to wait until later on this year in order to get their cars.