2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition Keeps The Z Fresh In Your Mind

The 2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition commemorates the fact the Nissan Z Car turns 50 in two years.
You read correctly and that's an odd milestone, but don’t dwell on that too long. At least Nissan is throwing some fresh attention on this nearly decade-old design that carries the tradition of that original 240Z launched in 1969. And it’s much less expensive than the company’s other sports car, the monstrously powerful GT-R. So accept this offering while we wait for the long-promised follow-up Z car.
To that end, the Heritage Edition is a package for the coupe with some added graphics and color around modifications Nissan has bestowed on the 370Z for 2018. These include new lights front and rear, a revised grille and door handle treatment and the EXEDY high-performance clutch. Opting for the Heritage Edition pack on the base Coupe model then gets you Chicane Yellow paint with black graphics or Magnetic Black with silver graphics, both with a yellow and black interior scheme.
The Heritage Edition comes with the 3.7-liter V6 with 332 horsepower mated to either the standard six-speed manual or available 7-speed automatic.
The 2018 370Z and the Heritage Edition package will be shown next week at the New York Auto Show before they go on sale later this spring.