2018 Opel Insignia OPC Will Lead To Hot Commodore And Buick Regal GS

Opel is out testing a camouflaged Insignia Grand Sport and the only safe assumption we can make is that this is the range-topping OPC version.
The wrap does a good job at hiding the slightly more aggressive bodywork but the bigger exhaust tips give away the sporting credentials of the new OPC version.
The prototype is also right-hand drive, with the alloys featuring Holden badges. Don’t forget that the Insignia Grand Sport is offered from Opel and Vauxhall in Europe, as well as a Buick Regal in the USA and as Holden Commodore down under.
The car also features a lower front bumper, a rear spoiler, fatter side sills and a matching rear bumper along with a lower suspension in order to give it a more aggressive stance.
There is a lot of mystery going on about what engine is going to be used for the needs of the range-topping Insignia Grand Sport. Its predecessor was powered by a turbocharged 325hp 2.8-litre V6. While some reports suggest that Opel is planning a twin-turbo V6 with 350 to 400hp for the new model, others say that a turbocharged four-cylinder unit is what’s going to live under the bonnet, at least in the European market.
Holden has already announced a 308hp 3.6-litre V6 version of the new Commodore but in Europe the most powerful Insignia Grand Sport you can get right now comes with a 247hp turbocharged 2.0-litre unit. Whatever the engine, power will be transmitted to all four wheels via the much advertised torque vectoring all-wheel drive system.
Of course we prefer the twin-turbo V6 scenario better, which in turn might spawn a Buick Regal GS and a Holden Commodore HSV.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops