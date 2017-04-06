2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Gunning For The Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Hardcore Porsche fans know that the GT2 RS is the 911 to go for, if the budget allows it, and the upcoming model promises to be the best one ever.
Prototypes have been spied ever since last year, but even so, the supercar's development is still far from being complete, as it's believed to debut either by the end of this year, or in 2018.
However, once it does, it will challenge the likes of sister company's Lamborghini Huracan Performante, and will have the engine to do so - a flat-six twin-turbo, which is expected to push some 650 horsepower to the wheels, thus making it the most potent 911 ever.
Enthusiasts might not be so happy to know that Porsche has no plans of offering it with a manual gearbox, as the dual-clutch PDK is the sole choice, but if having the third pedal is a must, then the new GT3 RS can solve this problem.
Besides the powerful engine, the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS will also benefit from a beefed up body kit, highlighted by the flared fenders, massive rear wing and additional vents that provide extra cooling for the aforementioned lump.