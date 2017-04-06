2018 Subaru Outback Arrives In NY With Better Quality & Refreshed Styling

The 2018 Outback, Subaru’s best-selling model, receives a mild update just in time for the New York Auto Show, following the example of the 2018 Legacy which debuted at the last Chicago Auto Show.
Although revisions on the styling department are really subtle, the new Subaru Outback also comes with significant upgrades underneath the skin in order to be more comfortable and safe.
Subaru has made enhancements to the Outback’s chassis, including a set of retuned dampers, steering and brake systems to offer a smoother ride and a more enjoyable drive experience.
The CVT gearbox now features a quieter, short-pitch chain while adjustments have been made to the engine’s timing under acceleration to further reduce powertrain noise. The door mirrors are reshaped to reduce wind noise while new sound-insulating glass for the front-side windows further quiet down the front seat area. Subaru has also added thicker rear wheel well aprons to reduce the noise levels for the rear passengers.
The MY2018 revisions also include the addition of a few driver-assist systems, including the Steering Responsive Headlights which are available in conjunction with the LED headlights and High Beam Assist.
The cabin is now made out of better quality materials and features a redesigned center console while there’s also a 6.5-inch or an optional 8-inch infotainment system with enhanced multimedia features. Go for the Premium or a higher trim level and you get genuine stitching details on the dashboard, while Limited and Touring models also get stitching on the seats and door panels.
The air-conditioning system is revised in order to cool the cabin more quickly, with the temperature indicator now located inside the control dial. Subaru really wanted to improve the 2018 Outback for everyday users and that shows in the details; interior power is now retained for a short time after the ignition has been switched off while even the clock is now larger and therefore easier to read.
There are two engines to choose from: the 2.5-litre flat-four unit with 175hp and 174lb-ft of peak torque and the six-cylinder 3.6-litre boxer with 256hp and 247lb-ft of peak torque, with both engines mated to a standard Lineartronic CVT which now gets a seven-speed manual mode with paddle shifters on the steering wheel.
An active grille shutter system helps in improving the fuel economy while Subaru’s trademark Symmetrical all-wheel drive system comes with Active Torque Vectoring. All models feature an 8.7-inch ground clearance.
Subaru says that the 2018 Outback will debut at the NY Auto Show on April 12 and that it’ll hit the US market this summer.