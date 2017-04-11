2018 TLX: Three Things That Acura Changed To Make You Like It More

The rule of three suggests that when things come in threes, they are inherently more satisfying and effective. Apparently, Acura agrees. For the mid-cycle update of the TLX, the Japanese brand focused on refining three elements: styling, trims and tech.
Starting with the design, the 2018 TLX is the latest Acura to say goodbye to the much ridiculed chrome beak and in its place, comes a more conventional ‘diamond pentagon’ grille. It also gets new headlamps that maintain the ‘Jewel Eye’ units with LED turn signals, a new bumper, more sculpted hood, fenders, tweaked tail lamps, and different rear bumper fascia and exhaust finishers.
The second reason Acura thinks the refreshed TLX is worth it is the addition of a new sportier A-Spec edition that’s available exclusively with the 290hp 3.5-liter V6 in both two-wheel drive and SH-AWD configurations.
Replacing the outgoing model’s GT package, it gives the TLX a more aggressive appearance with a unique front fascia, round LED fog lights, side sills, rear diffuser, round dual-exhaust finishers and gloss black decklid spoiler. Dark finish 19-inch wheels with wider 245-series tires complement the sports-tuned suspension. If you get the AWD model, Acura adds a stiffer spring rate and rear stabilizer bar for improved body control.
Acura’s third and final update to the TLX is the redesigned infotainment system. It still uses a dual-screen layout but Acura says the new software improves the system response time by 30 percent and offers more intuitive menus and command structures, while supporting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Sirius XM 2.0.
A bunch of active safety come as standard for 2018, ranging from Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with automatic emergency braking to Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and Lane Keeping Assist.
Besides the 290hp 3.5-liter V6 that we mentioned earlier and which can be had with AWD, the 2018 TLX will continue to be offered with the same base, direct injection 2.4-liter four cylinder that churns out 204hp and 182 lb-ft of peak torque.
Pricing has not been announced yet, but the 2018 TLX should stay close to the 2017 version when it reaches showrooms in June. We’ll see the new TLX in the flesh at this week’s New York Auto Show.