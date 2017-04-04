2018 Vauxhall Insignia And Holden Commodore Get High-Riding Tourer Variants

Hot on the heels of the 2018 Buick Regal debuting, GM has unveiled the third variant of the Vauxhall Insignia and Holden Commodore twins in the form of the Insignia Country Tourer or simply the Commodore Tourer in Australia.
For customers of both the Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer and Commodore Tourer, the car is essentially a high-riding variant of the Insignia Sports Tourer and Commodore Sportwageon, akin to Audi’s Allroad models.
As such, both vehicles have approximately 20 mm of additional ground clearance over the Sports Tourer/Sportwagon and are 20 mm longer. Perhaps more important is that the wheelbase of both models has been stretched by 92 mm and optional 40/20/40 foldable rear seats added.
Elsewhere, both models receive roof railings as standard to emphasize the adventurous looks while also being able to support roof loads of 100 kg. Other unique styling touches include black body cladding across the side skirts, wheel arches and elements of the front and rear bumpers.
Beneath the skin, the Insignia Country Tourer and Commodore Tourer also benefit from a new all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring aimed at improving their off-road credentials.
Powertrain details of the duo have yet to be detailed but expect to hear more before the Vauxhall premieres at the Frankfurt Motor Show in mid-September.