2018 Volkswagen Polo Envisioned With Arteon-Inspired Looks

In a little less than five months, the new-generation 2018 VW Polo will debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show this fall.
While it's still not certain if that prototype snapped in South Africa in March was the read deal, as it looked more like an evolutionary facelift than something really new, digital artist Kleber Silva has come up with a more distinctively styled proposal for the next Polo.
The rendered 2018 model draws inspiration from the CC replacement, named the Arteon. The sub-compact hatch gets a dynamic front end, highlighted by LED headlights, chrome trim, large air intakes, and muscular bonnet, along with a clean looking rear featuring a different taillight pattern.
The new Polo will utilize the VW Group's new MQB-A0 platform, shared with the latest Seat Ibiza. It will get an engine upgrade, as the 1.5-ltier TSI petrol units will replace the current 1.4-liter TSI. These will be joined by the 1-liter 3-cylinder petrol, in several outputs, and probably by an updated 1.6-liter TDI diesel.
The VW Polo GTI will live on into the new generation, and it's believed to adopt the 2.0-liter TSI from the fifth-gen Golf GTI, with 197hp available on tap.