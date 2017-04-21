2018 vs 2017 Lexus NX: It’s A Game Of Spot The Differences
| By Michael Karkafiris |
The 2018 Lexus NX was unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this week and while the company claims some significant updates, it’s hard to visualize where exactly these were applied.
So let’s take a closer look together and try to pinpoint the updates with a visual comparison between the facelifted 2018 version against the original 2015-2017 Lexus NX.
Lexus' smallest crossover model remains faithful to the company’s sharp-edged design philosophy, with headlights that split into two sections, many pointy creases running across the bodywork and of course, that huge front spindle grille.
Still A Hungry Predator
The front fascia received some mild revisions, with most notable the upper portion of the spindle grille being thinner and the shape of the lower front bumper changed, with the fog lamps now separated from the ducts. The headlights are also new, featuring triple projectors, similar to those equipped on the LC coupe.
The rear end gets a new design for the lower part of the rear bumper which now features the same design elements with the front grille while the taillights have been elongated and gained a black garnish to make the rear end look wider.
Better Tech – More Attention To Detail
Inside the most obvious change is the adoption of a larger 10.3-inch screen for the infotainment system and the new HVAC controls which are now simplified by replacing a section of buttons with four toggle switches. The slightly larger analog clock also gets a cleaner design and satellite control, self-adjusting the time in different time zones.
The remote touch interface is also bigger for easier operation, as it’s the wireless charger tray to better accommodate larger smartphones. Nearly all the controls now feature a metallic satin finish to make the cabin look and feel even more premium and special.
But the most premium revision of them all is about the new needlework on the leather surfaces; Lexus calls it the Tacumi craftsmanship and says that all the stitching is now perfectly straight, with the intricate pattern coming from a hand-operated tool with special needles, resistant to overheating and thread breakage.
Same Powertrains But More Competitive On The Road
Both the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol inline-four and the electrified 2.5-litre petrol units remain unchanged under the bonnet of the 2018 Lexus NX, with the gasoline version changing its name from NX 200t to NX 300.
Lexus has added a fake engine sound system to make the aural experience a sportier one but the major change in the NX’s chassis is the addition of an optional adaptive suspension, together with a re-tune of the standard one and improved NVH levels.
The new 2018 Lexus NX remains one of the most recognizable SUVs in its class and the revisions did nothing to detract from its special visual presence. Together with the targeted upgrades on the chassis and cabin, the 2018 Lexus NX will be without a doubt a more competent player in the segment, if you can live with that bold front end sitting on your driveway.