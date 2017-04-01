2019 BMW 8-Series Winds Its Way Through The 'Ring

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe was unveiled more than three years ago, and as usually happens with German automakers, its main competitor BMW decided that it would be a good idea to create a rival.
The German marque is currently testing hardtop and convertible 8-Series prototypes around the world and most recently, put one through the rigors of the Nurburgring.
Based on the relatively tame bodywork, tailpipe and the soft suspension, it appears as though the prototype in question is that of an entry-level 8-Series rather than any kind of 'M' branded rival to the S63 or S65 AMG.
In March 2016, BMW trademarked a number of names with global intellectual property regulators, including 825, 830, 835, 845, 850, 860 and M850, clearly suggesting that it is developing a number of variants.