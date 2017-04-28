2019 BMW X5 Stalked In Copenhagen

The new generation BMW X5 has been spied in Denmark's capital city, Copenhagen.
Serving as the successor of the current F15, which turns 4 next month, the all-new SUV is still in prototype form. Despite the heavy camo wrap, we can see that the next-gen X5 gains a completely new front end, with an even larger and more prominent twin-kidney grille.
Inside, it will share most of its interior with the latest 5-Series, from which it will also borrow all the latest tech features, including voice operated systems, semi-autonomous driving tech, and self parking feature.
Underpinned by the CLAR architecture, the new BMW X5 is believed to adopt most of the engines from the executive car as well, including the straight-six diesel and gasoline units. An X5 M is expected to join the lineup later on, and so is a plug-in hybrid version.
BMW should unveil the new X5 within the next two years, with some sources claiming that it could actually be introduced as early as in 2018.