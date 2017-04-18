2019 Corvette ZR1 Wants To Be The King Of The 'Ring

While we had our fair share of scoops on the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, this is the first time we’ve spotted the new Corvette king at the Nurburgring.
The car you see in the images is believed to be a late prototype of the new ZR1, meaning its wearing its final production body which comes with some proper racecar-like aero kit bolted to it.
Apart from the different hood, the 2019 Corvette ZR1 is getting an aggressive front splitter with matching side sills, a front bumper with huge air intakes, a clean diffuser at the rear and of course this massive wing that looks like it was directly transferred from a GT3 race car.
Chevrolet is reportedly looking to offer the new ZR1 in two different aero packages, with the one pictured here to clearly be the most aggressive one.
Power is reportedly going to come from either a new twin-turbo V8 codenamed LT5 or an updated version of the Z06’s supercharged unit, producing over 700hp and according to some reports even reaching closer to a 750hp figure.
This will be after all the swansong of the C7 generation and the last of the front-engined Corvettes so clearly the company wants it to go out with a bang. And what a bang that will be.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops