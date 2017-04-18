2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Signaling Major Design Departure From Current Model

Hyundai has started testing the next Santa Fe on public roads and as usual, our spies were there to capture the moment.
In fact, Hyundai’s security guards at the company’s German development center even tried to stop our photographers from doing so by pushing and even hitting them but luckily -and with the German police’s intervention- everything was swiftly resolved.
The Korean company plans to give its new generation of SUVs a more distinctive look, with the front end getting a new grille design, similar to that of the 2018 Sonata, and two separate set of headlights, with the upper ones being slim LED units and the regular ones sitting right beneath them.
Despite the heavy camouflage of the 2018 Santa Fe, the new face reveals its fresh arrangement and it’ll certainly be interesting to see how this will work, once the covers are lifted.
The same styling is expected to be found in the upcoming B-segment Kona SUV, which was teased a few weeks ago with a single image.
According to reports, Hyundai will continue offering the Santa Fe into two flavors, normal seven-seater and Sport five-seater, but it will give them different nameplates for better positioning in the market.
The new Hyundai Santa Fe is expected to arrive in showrooms in late 2018 as a 2019MY and with a wide range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
