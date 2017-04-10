2019 Tesla Roadster Rendered On Toyota FT-1 Concept Skeleton

Officially, all we know about the upcoming new-generation Tesla Roadster is that it will dethrone the Model S from its position as the perpetual fastest ever Tesla.
Last month, Elon Musk tweeted about how the Model S "will always be the fastest Tesla until next gen Roadster," while adding that the latter is still a few years away from being available to the public.
Once it does go into production, we can easily imagine the 2019 Tesla Roadster breaking the internet Hellcat style, being featured in countless drag racing events and automotive reviews.
Of course, there's still the question of what it will look like. At this point, we obviously have no idea, but we're happy to see renderings such as this one from Peisert Design, who came up with his very own Tesla Roadster P100D, using the Toyota FT-1 Concept as a basis.
We also get to watch a video that shows how this drawing came to be, which is interesting enough on its own. Overall, let's just say we wouldn't be disappointed if Tesla built a car that looked a lot like this - would you?