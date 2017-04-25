2,200 HP Lambo Huracan Hits Aventador's Top Speed In Just 1500 Feet

With its 692 hp, 6.5-liter V12, the Lamborghini Aventador tops out at 217 mph (350 km/h). This Lamborghini Huracan can reach the same speed in a mere 1,500 feet (457 m).
Outfitted with a pair of huge turbochargers, this Huracan has been modified within an inch of its life to produce in excess of 2,200 hp, and in a 1,500 foot drag race, it can hit the top speed of its bigger brother without even breaking a sweat.
Of course, twin turbocharged Lamborghini Huracans are nothing new. Ever since the supercar’s launch three years ago, numerous aftermarket tuners have taken a liking to the Huracan.
As you’d imagine, creating a twin-turbocharged Italian exotic isn’t cheap. In fact, Underground Racing charges $49,000 for an 800 whp package. If that’s not enough, kits that offer up figures beyond 2,000 hp sell for well over $150,000. Not cheap, but when you consider the horsepower-per-dollar figure, these twin turbo Huracans leave all factory hypercars for dead.