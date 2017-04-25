25 Minutes Of Pagani Sounds Will Give You An Ear Orgasm

Few supercars have become as iconic in such a short period of time as the Pagani Zonda and Huayra.
Production of the Zonda may have ended a few years ago but one-offs continue to be produced and even original Zonda variants remain remarkable head-turners. As for the Huayra, well that also happens to be one of the market's most desirable and exclusive supercars.
Both the Zonda and Huayra target the world's wealthiest people. But whereas other smaller marques often chase ridiculous power figures and straight-line speed, Pagani brings together class-leading power-to-weight ratios all in packages which wouldn't be out of place in any modern art museum.
Pagani's two models are also known for their absurd engine and exhaust notes and while the 25-minute video below leaves us lusting for the Zonda, it's hard to ignore the twin-turbo V12 burble of the Huayra.
What do you prefer, the sound of the Zonda or the Huayra?