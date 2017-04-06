4,000 HP Vette Kisses The Sky During Drag Race

Aside from the fact that 4,000 horses is a ridiculous amount of power for any sort of road-going vehicle, this heavily customized Corvette got to "walk away" from what could have been a horrific crash.
Behind the wheel of this twin-turbo Corvette is one Daniel Pharris, who for a brief moment actually took to the sky during the Radial Revenge event at Tulsa Raceway Park.
We'll say it again, the accident could have been much worse since the car could have easily flipped over, which for some reason it didn't - although it seemed to have plenty of momentum to do so.
It might have had something to do with the hood flying off mid-air, which could have halted the car's upwards motion. Whatever the reason, we're glad this crash was just spectacular instead of tragic.
Had this Vette managed to complete its run, it would have easily covered the standing 1/4 mile in under 4 seconds, as it's done on previous occasions.