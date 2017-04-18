454HP BMW M4 CS Slots Below The Mighty GTS

We all knew it was coming and at the Shanghai Auto Show, BMW has unveiled the M4 CS, a potent variant that slots between the M4 Competition Package and the range-topping M4 GTS.
As you can see from these images, courtesy of WardsAuto via Bimmerpost, unlike the GTS, it doesn't appear that production of the M4 CS will be limited and since the production run of the GTS has already concluded, it is now the most potent M4 in the company's range.
The modifications start with the engine. BMW's M division has tweaked the familiar 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine to now deliver 454 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. Those figures represent a 29hp and 37 lb-ft leap over the standard M4 and are 10 hp and 37 lb-ft more than the M4 Competition package.
BMW has also taken inspiration from the GTS by employing a number of weight saving measures for the M4 CS. They include the roof, trunklid spoiler, diffuser and front splitter all being made from lightweight carbon fiber reinforced plastic. Additionally, new lightweight door trims have been fitted alongside door pull loops. This results in a 32 kg (71 lbs) weight saving over the M4 and 10 kg (22 lbs) over the M4 Competition Package.
When working in conjunction with the standard dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, the weight savings and extra grunt propel the M4 CS from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in a mere 3.9 seconds, 0.3 seconds quicker than the M4 Competition Package. The top speed meanwhile sits at a limited 174 mph (278 km/h).
Other mechanical modifications to the CS include optional 6-piston front and 4-piston gold calipers with carbon ceramic brakes, stiffer springs and dampers, larger roll bars and 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels as standard. The car also gets the same 80 mm (3.1-inch) tailpipes as the M4 Competition Package.
Customers will be able to opt between exterior colors including Lime Rock Grey metallic, Alpine White, San Marino Blue metallic, Sapphire Black metallic and Frozen Dark Blue II.
Pricing details have yet to be announced but we know the BMW M4 CS will arrive in North America in early 2018.