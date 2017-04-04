$64,900 2018 Audi TT RS Wants To Lure You Away From A Cayman S

The new 2018 Audi TT RS will make its US debut at the upcoming NY Auto Show, bringing the heat on rivals like the $67,700 Porsche 718 Cayman S and the $52,500 BMW M2.
The latest model in the Audi Sport range is the most powerful TT model to date, thanks to its charismatic 2.5-litre five-cylinder TFSI engine which produces no less than 400hp and 354lb-ft of torque.
Offered exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and permanent Quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi TT RS is simply breathtaking off the line, with the company claiming a class-leading 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds.
Top speed is limited to 155mph (250km/h) but Audi is happy to lift the limiter up to 174mph (280km/h) if you add the optional Dynamic plus package. The brand’s Quattro all-wheel drive system can send nearly 100 percent of the available torque to the rear axle if needed, constantly adjusting the torque distribution between the axles.
Audi says it’s the first time that the Quattro all-wheel drive is fully integrated within the Audi drive select system, offering four different drive modes: comfort, sport, auto and individual. All models come equipped with the magnetic ride suspension which adjusts the firmness of its dampers within a few milliseconds, depending on conditions and the selected drive mode.
The new Audi TT RS comes fitted with eight-piston brake calipers and 370mm crossed-drilled steel discs at the front as standard, with front carbon-ceramic brakes included in the aforementioned optional Dynamic plus package.
With Porsche now being accused from fans that they’ve made the Cayman sound like an angry Subaru, the new Audi TT RS certainly feels more confident and probably features the best soundtrack in the class, thanks to that amazing five-cylinder engine.
The new Audi TT RS will start at a suggested $64,900, excluding a destination charge of $975 with its launch scheduled for this Spring.