700HP Bentley Continental Supersports Is The World’s New Fastest Lorry

In a good way. You see, Bentleys never really cared about things like lightness or lap times, all they ever want is to crush the ground beneath them with their mass and power, while keeping the occupants relaxed and happy.
It’s a refreshingly honest attitude to say the least, and the latest Continental Supersports joins a rich heritage of continent-crushing machines.
The numbers don’t lie: 710 PS (700 bhp), 1,017 Nm (750 lb-ft) out of the updated 6.0-litre W12 engine have to move 2,280kg (5,026lbs) and that’s after Bentley has lightened the car by 40kg (88 lbs) over the Speed.
The permanent all-wheel drive also means that acceleration figures remain impressive, despite the colossal weight: 0-60mph comes in 3.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 3.5) while the top speed is an… adequate 209mph (336km/h).
