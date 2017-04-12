707HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Can Definitely Throw A Punch

It has been one hellcat of a busy week for FCA, which not only have their Dodge Challenger SRT Demon on display in New York, but also the most potent Jeep ever - the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Unveiled at the New York Auto Show, the potent SUV has popped into our attention once again, this time thanks to a couple of official videos.
The first one is what every enthusiast wanted - a proper track run and a fast drive around a twisty mountain road, with no post-processing visual drama or an annoying song playing in the background, as the only music comes from its V8, whereas the second one focuses on its full reveal in New York.
Speaking of the engine, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk uses the same 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine as the two Dodge Hellcats, which was recently adopted by the Demon as well, delivering 707 horses and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque to the all-wheel drive system.
The result is 3.5 seconds needed for the naught to 60mph (96 km/h) sprint, 11.6 seconds required for the quarter-mile run, and a top speed of 180 mph (289 km/h); impressive, isn’t it?
Before you break the piggy bank to pay around $85,000, which is its estimated starting price in the USA, learn that Jeep will start taking orders close to the end of the year.