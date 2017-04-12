840HP Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Puts On Quite A Show In New Videos

After an excruciatingly long teasing campaign, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was finally unveiled this week.
Making sure that everyone gets the 'Domestic, not domesticated' message, Dodge has dropped new videos that show the Demon unleashed onto the drag strip, in a video game-like approach, with FCA's Head of Passenger Cars, Tim Kuniskis, talking about it.
As a final touch, Dodge also released footage that depicts the online reveal of the muscle car, which spans over 1 hour and 26 minutes, and also shows Vin Diesel, one of the stars of the Fast&Furious movie franchise, talking about it, so if you want to learn more about the 'devilish' muscle car, then this is the place to be.
Before you scroll down, let's remind you a few things about the Demon, and in particular, numbers: 0-60mph (96 km/h) done in just 2.3 seconds, and less than 10 seconds required in the quarter-mile run, all of which come courtesy of a massaged 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that pushes out 840hp, in addition to other upgrades made.