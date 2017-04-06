A Brand New Classic Mini Is David Brown’s Latest Model

David Brown Automotive revealed its second model to date, the simply gorgeous Mini Remastered.
As you could already guess, this isn’t technically a new model but rather a top-end re-imagined version of the original Mini, blending modern technology and luxury hand-finished materials in one very attractive package.
David Brown Automotive says that this is the ultimate classic Mini, with each car to be built by hand from the ground up using brand new body panels. In fact the familiar exterior shape has been visually softened by de-seaming the bodywork while the chassis has been strengthened with bespoke structural beams for improved rigidity.
Although the company doesn’t share any figures, it says that the 1,275cc engine is completely rebuilt with its power increased by up to 50 percent of the original, which means that it makes somewhere in the area of 90 to 100hp. The four-speed manual gearbox is also ‘reconditioned’ while the suspension and brakes are upgraded.
And because this is the ultimate Mini, each car receives an extensive sound-proofing process to make sure that the passengers remain comfortable. Other differences include features like custom aluminum grilles and full LED rear light clusters that get the same detailing and bezels with the Speedback GT.
The cabin is bathed in hand-trimmed upholstery featuring British hides, painted metal and fabric finishes. A set of bespoke seats, retro Smith dials, a Moto-Lita steering wheel and a beautifully-finished cup holder in the center console are some of the many details. Modern features include an in-built infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless go, USB ports, a push-to-start button and remote central locking.
And we’re still not done with the Mini Remastered’s details; the luggage space is lined in leather, the fuel tank is painted in the same finish with the car’s contrasting roof, the paint process takes four whole weeks for each car, the list goes on. David Brown Automotive says that customers can truly spec their cars however they like and even develop their unique exterior paint color, just like the Speedback GT.
It takes 1,000 man hours for each Mini Remastered to be completed and David Brown Automotive says that their latest model will be “highly-exclusive and built in strictly limited numbers”. There’s no information yet about the pricing, but don’t expect a hand-built car like this to be anything less than stunningly expensive.