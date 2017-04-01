A-Class Turns 20, Mercedes-Benz Throws A Party

Based on the close-to-production concept Vision A 93, the first generation A-Class debuted at the Mercedes-Benz stand in Geneva, back in 1997.
It received a lot of attention, but not for the right reasons, as shortly after its introduction, it was heavily criticized for failing in the now famous 'moose test' conducted by motoring journalists from Sweden.
However, Mercedes-Benz didn’t leave it like that and took the odd-looking MPV back to the drawing board, modifying its chassis and fitting it with ESP as standard, solving the 'tipping' problems.
Thanks to its versatile and spacious interior, which offered up to 1,340 liters of space with the rear seats folded, and 1,740 liters after taking out the passenger seat, alongside other innovations, it eventually sold some 1.1 million cars until May 2004 when production of the first gen ceased.
It was replaced with another MPV-style model, the W196 made from 2004 through 2012, before Mercedes moved to a traditional hatchback solution for today's third-generation W176 A-Class that competes directly against the Audi A3 and BMW 1-Series, sharing same nuts and bolts as the new B-Class, CLA and GLA
The A-Class story will continue later this year with the development of a fourth generation, with replacements for the B-Class, CLA and GLA also around the corner.
Moreover, as earlier reports showed, the brand's compact family is getting ready to welcome some new members - the four-door sedan based on the next hatch, a new SUV, and two electric vehicles, which will be underpinned by the EQA architecture and inspired by the Generation EQ Concept.