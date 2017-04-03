A Dozen High-End Vehicles Impounded For Stunt Driving In Ontario

| |

A dozen vehicles have been impounded and their drivers charged with stunt driving after driving “erratically” on Highway 400 in Ontario, Canada.

CBC reports that Ontario Provincial Police received a number of reports of vehicles speeding along the busy highway and quickly funnelled the vehicles to a nearby service center where they were pulled over one by one.

According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, 12 drivers had their vehicles impounded and licenses suspended for a week while other drivers were let off with warnings.

Among the vehicles seized by authorities included a Lamborghini Huracan, Nissan GT-R, Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, Porsche 911 and a black BMW M3.

Speaking to CBC, Schmidt said “It doesn't matter what you're driving, you can still be taken off the road for stunt driving on any type of vehicle. If you want to have that kind of driving experience, take it to the track."



VIDEO





Categories

Recommended