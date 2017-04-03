A Dozen High-End Vehicles Impounded For Stunt Driving In Ontario

A dozen vehicles have been impounded and their drivers charged with stunt driving after driving “erratically” on Highway 400 in Ontario, Canada.
CBC reports that Ontario Provincial Police received a number of reports of vehicles speeding along the busy highway and quickly funnelled the vehicles to a nearby service center where they were pulled over one by one.
According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, 12 drivers had their vehicles impounded and licenses suspended for a week while other drivers were let off with warnings.
Among the vehicles seized by authorities included a Lamborghini Huracan, Nissan GT-R, Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, Porsche 911 and a black BMW M3.
Speaking to CBC, Schmidt said “It doesn't matter what you're driving, you can still be taken off the road for stunt driving on any type of vehicle. If you want to have that kind of driving experience, take it to the track."
Multliple vehicles impounded for stunt driving on #Hwy400 in Barrie. #TakeItToATrack— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 2, 2017
7 day impound and 7 day license suspension pic.twitter.com/DSwdTmQvDl
VIDEO
Wow...reaction from you has been huge on this story. Most of you are talking about the punishment...does it fit the crime? @BTtoronto pic.twitter.com/xzskoqUg7N— Kevin Frankish (@KevinFrankish) April 3, 2017
20-30 high-end vehicles accused of stunt driving on Highway 400 this afternoon. In the process of being impounded https://t.co/0SWCWwtSyP— Kevin Frankish (@KevinFrankish) April 2, 2017