A German Dealer Has Already Listed A Bugatti Chiron For Sale

Bugatti only just started shipping the first units of the Chiron last month, but apparently, some dealers who made it on the brand's ordering list, have already placed ads for the car.
The company itself has set the base price of the Chiron in Europe at €2.4 million (US$2.56 million) excluding taxes any personalization options. The one we found on mobile is listed at €3million before German taxes (VAT), or €3.57 million after VAT ($3,801,980 at today's exchange rates).
Now, paying the sticker price doesn’t mean you will be able to drive your very own Chiron home the next day, as the vendor doesn’t actually have it in their possession yet, according to the ad. In fact, the hypercar will be available from the second quarter of next year, so even if you pay in front, you'll still have to wait several months for it.
But it would be worth it, considering the limited number of cars that Bugatti is producing - 500, and the fact that it looks stunning in white adorned with blue bits and pieces.
And if for some reason this color combo doesn’t suit your taste, then you could always configure your own, but then you'll probably have to wait even more to take delivery.
Doing some online research suggests that the vendor, German dealer SN Auto Seredin, looks legit, as they already have an impressive collection of high-end luxury cars in their portfolio, including a Bugatti Veyron, and even a Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4, among the usual Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens.
Still, if you're interested, we'd strongly advise that you do your homework and make sure everything checks out before you...take your cheque out.