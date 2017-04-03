A Hundred Yellow Cars Hit Town To Support Local Resident's Vandalized "Ugly Car"

Exactly 100 cars painted bright yellow cruised through the small British town of Bibury over the weekend to show their support for a local resident.
84-year-old Peter Maddox came under fire from tourists visiting the picturesque Arlington Row because his yellow Vauxhall Corsa (parked outside his cottage) was ‘photobombing’ the scene. Earlier this year, Maddox’s car was vandilized and had the word ‘MOVE’ scratched into its side.
In an act of solidarity for Maddox and to celebrate “anything yellow”, Coventry-resident Matty Bee decided to gather a huge fleet of yellow vehicles to drive through Bibury.
Speaking to UPI, Bee said “The response has been amazing and overwhelming; people from all over the country and all over the world have applied to join the group. We've had everything here from a three-wheeler and a Mini to a Lamborghini super car...I've never seen so many yellow colored cars in one place."
So many people wanted to join that organizers had to set a limit of 100 cars for safety.