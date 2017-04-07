A Porsche 919 Hypercar For The Road? Yes Please

It may only seem like yesterday, but it has been over four years since the McLaren P1, Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder debuted and already, they are old news.
While the trio continue to lead the way for street-legal performance, attention has shifted towards the next generation of hybrid hypercars, namely the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG Project One.
These two will be true race cars for the road and promise monumental leaps in performance but will any other carmakers get in on the action? At this stage it seems unlikely especially following confirmation from Porsche that a successor to the 918 won’t launch until the mid-2020s.
Nevertheless, Peisert Design has decided to render a new Porsche hypercar based around the new Porsche 919 Hybrid. The car combines elements from the Porsche Mission E concept with the 919 and looks like a futuristic version of the Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion.
Are you a fan of the finished product?