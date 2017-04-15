A See-Through Lamborghini Countach Would Be A Sight To Behold

Before you scratch your head and check your wallet, what you see, or rather don't see here, is a conceptual digital artwork from JonSibal, who created an imaginary transparent Lamborghini Countach.
Technically, you could (probably) build a see-through car using a translucent material like acrylic. Actually, come to think of it, TRW Automotive displayed a drivable transparent concept car at the 2013 Frankfurt Motor Show, but that was a novel idea to advertise the company's driver assist systems.
Whether you'd actually want to drive such a car in real life, is a different story. Besides the technical aspect, can you imagine offering the world an undiluted view of yourself in traffic? But we got to admit, it looks pretty neat.
Admittedly, Jonsibal's attention to detail is uncanny, with most rubber and plastic parts remaining visible beneath its see-through body panels, including the V12 power mill that came in three forms between 1974 and 1990, when the Countach was produced.