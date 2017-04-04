A Yellow 1991 Saab 900 SE Turbo Cabrio With A 5sp Manual Might Make Your Day

While not in perfect condition, this early 90's drop-top Saab 900 SE Turbo comes with its original paint scheme as well as an extensive maintenance history file.
The car is being sold by its original owner, and according to the Bring a Trailer ad, features its factory 2.0-liter 16v turbocharged inline-four unit, coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission.
According to the seller, the car has seen very little action during winter time and has been kept in a garage on a regular basis. It's got 103,013 miles (165,783 km) on the clock and earlier this month, it's had new shock bushings, steering rack and a heater control valve installed.
The car's Monte Carlo Yellow paint remains almost entirely original, with only a small area on the hood needing repair following a garage storage incident. Other faults include a scratch on the front of the hood, a few stone chips on the front fascia and a small impression on the rear bumper.
Furthermore, the black soft top has already been replaced once and is said to be fully operational without presenting any tears in the fabric. Also in working condition are the sound system, VDO gauges and the high-capacity battery (installed two years ago). Recent maintenance work included new fluids, filters, shock bushings, steering rack, heater control valve and antenna mast.
As for the interior, it's in pretty good shape aside from a few split seams on the rear seats, a few cracks on the dash near the speakers and the rear ashtray that's missing its spring attachment.
Oh and in case this sweetens the deal for you, know that this car was featured in a 1992 edition of Saab Soundings magazine - making it somewhat of a minor celebrity.