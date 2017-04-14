ABT Pumps New Blood Into The VW Golf VII Family

After tuning a number of high-end Audis recently, ABT are now targeting owners of the Volkswagen Golf Mk7 with a wide bundle of upgrades.
These make the car look more dynamic by adding a front splitter, new side strips, rear skirt, and a sport muffler for €1,990 ($2,111), in most European countries, but order them individually and they will set you back for €2,675 ($2,838).
That's not all, because the tuning company can also make your compact hatch more powerful, with another range of performance upgrades that are available for almost every engine. This allows the regular diesel family to develop up to 180 PS (177 HP), and the hot GTD can be massaged to push out 210 PS (207 HP).
The petrol-powered GTI gets a push 315 PS (311 HP) to the road, while the most potent member, the R, becomes a 400 PS (394 HP) monster, capable of challenging sports cars.
You can check out their online configurator here, and spec your Golf the way you want to.