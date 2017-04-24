AC Schnitzer 2-Series ACL2 Laps Sachsenring Faster Than Aventador SV

At last year’s Geneva Motor Show, AC Schnitzer revealed its ACL2 Concept and to the unobservant, it was simply a BMW 2-Series with a widebody kit. However, it is much more.
While recently lapping the Sachsenring in Germany, the bright green ACL2 clocked a remarkable 1 min 31.5 second time. To put that into perspective, the best time set by a Ferrari 458 Speciale at the circuit is a 1:32.76, the Aventador SV’s best attempt sits at 1:31.79 and the ACL2’s time is just 0.6 of a second off the mighty Dodge Viper ACR.
Throughout the flying lap, the driver shows some expert car control and consistently has to fight against oversteer when exiting many of the circuit’s corners. Along the main straight, the speedometer clocks up to 216 km/h and during the lap, the modified 2-Series looks remarkably light on its feet, changing direction the moment there’s a slight steering input.
Making the ACL2 so remarkably fast is its engine. It is the S55 twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight six of the M3 and M4 but has been extensively modified to now deliver 562 hp. The ACL2 is also incredibly light, tipping the scales at 1,448 kg, making it 122 kg lighter than a standard M2.