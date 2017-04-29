Acura CDX Could Come To The U.S. As A Mercedes GLA Rival

Acura introduced the CDX crossover at Auto China 2016 and now it appears the company is considering offering the model in the United States.
Speaking with Wards Auto, Acura's US Vice President and General Manager said the CDX "interests a lot of our people" so the company's research and development team is looking into the possibility of bring the model to America. However, Jon Ikeda cautioned it's not that simple as the CDX was designed primarily for the Chinese market and the United States has different regulatory standards.
If the math works out, the CDX would compete against a growing number of small luxury crossover including the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Infiniti QX30, and Mercedes GLA. The model would also have to face several upcoming models including the Cadillac XT4 and Lexus UX.
The Acura CDX is based on the same platform that underpins the Honda HR-V and is smaller than the RDX. It is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 182 PS and 240 Nm of torque. The engine is connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and an all-wheel drive system.
The CDX is built at the company's ZengCheng plant in Guangzhou and is priced from 229,800 RMB ($33,316).