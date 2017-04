Acura TLX Stretches Its Wheelbase To Appeal To Chinese Consumers

PHOTO GALLERY

While Acura is prepping the2018 TLX for its debut in New York , the brand's Asian arm is getting ready to unveil a long wheelbase version of the car.It will appear for the first time at the 2017 Auto Shanghai that opens its gates on April 1, adding a few inches between the two axles to boost rear legroom , something that's apparently appreciated by Chinese customers.The LWB TLX will probably benefit from the same updated design as its North American sibling, which will include a new front fascia, along with different lighting units and bumpers, on both ends.Along with the TLX, parent company Honda will also present the new Honda CR-V , which was unveiled at last year's LA Auto Show, but will likely be tweaked for the local market.The NeuV Concept, a small two seater electric vehicle will also sit on display at Honda's stand, and will be joined by the GAC Honda-made Avancier, Vezel, Accord, Accord Hybrid, Crider, Odyssey, City and Fit, and the Dongfeng Honda UR-V, XR-V, Civic, Spirior, Spirior Hybrid, Gienia, Elysion, Jade and Greiz.