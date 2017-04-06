Acura TLX Stretches Its Wheelbase To Appeal To Chinese Consumers

While Acura is prepping the beakless 2018 TLX for its debut in New York, the brand's Asian arm is getting ready to unveil a long wheelbase version of the car.
It will appear for the first time at the 2017 Auto Shanghai that opens its gates on April 1, adding a few inches between the two axles to boost rear legroom, something that's apparently appreciated by Chinese customers.
The LWB TLX will probably benefit from the same updated design as its North American sibling, which will include a new front fascia, along with different lighting units and bumpers, on both ends.
Along with the TLX, parent company Honda will also present the new Honda CR-V, which was unveiled at last year's LA Auto Show, but will likely be tweaked for the local market.
The NeuV Concept, a small two seater electric vehicle will also sit on display at Honda's stand, and will be joined by the GAC Honda-made Avancier, Vezel, Accord, Accord Hybrid, Crider, Odyssey, City and Fit, and the Dongfeng Honda UR-V, XR-V, Civic, Spirior, Spirior Hybrid, Gienia, Elysion, Jade and Greiz.
Note: North American 2018 Acura TLX pictured