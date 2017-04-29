Alfa Giulia QV, BMW M3, Mercedes C63 Travel Down Under To Take On The HSV GTSR W1

If you're going to make a claim for the sports sedan title in a country such as Australia, you best be able to defeat the local champ, which is the HSV GTSR W1.
The HSV does have to wait its turn here, seen as how the Giulia QV, Mercedes-AMG C63 S and the BMW M3 Competition will first duke it out for supremacy among themselves, with the winner moving on to challenge the GTSR W1, as per CarAdvice rules.
In case you're worried the GTSR W1 won't be able to "cut it", we'll remind you that its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 is good for 636 HP (644 PS), and will push the car to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds.
So yes, it's slightly slower off the line than the German saloons as well as the Giulia, however not only does it have more power, it also has a massive amount of torque, at 815 Nm (601 lb-ft).
We'll let you find out for yourselves who it was that took on the HSV in the end, though we will say that the "thunder from down under" is clearly a force to be reckoned with.