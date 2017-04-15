Alfa Romeo 6C Disco Volante Design Study Is An Italian Beauty

As part of Alfa Romeo’s global relaunch, the Italian carmaker has returned to the United States, launched the brand-new Giulia and Stelvio and is looking to steer buyers away from the big German three.
According to Alfa’s product plan, four additional models will be revealed prior to 2020, including two new SUVs, a full-size sedan and a new hatchback, presumably a replacement to the Giulietta. Additionally, two “speciality” vehicles are on the cards and while we don’t yet know what they will be, we’re hopeful at least one will be a sports car, potentially like the vehicle pictured.
Dubbed the Alfa Romeo 6C Disco Volante and created by Alex Imnadze, this sleek-looking two-door Alfa Romeo has been imagined as the brand’s halo model and certainly has the eye-catching looks required by any Alfa Romeo.
The styling may not be in line with the marque’s existing design language but it is certainly a head-turner, incorporating a front fascia somewhat reminiscent to the Toyota FT-1 and a small cockpit with a heavily-tapered windshield and tiny side windows. There’s even a set of wheels that seem to incorporate carbon fiber spokes.
The rear-end is arguably more insane than the front and does remind us of the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato yet is more overt and much less beautiful.
There’s zero chance any potential Alfa Romeo sports car will look like this but would you be pleased to see a successor to the 8C Competizione launched?