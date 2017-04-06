Alfa Romeo Announces Base 2018 Stelvio With 280HP For The USA

Alfa Romeo will reveal the US-spec versions of the Stelvio at the upcoming New York Auto Show.
The range of Alfa’s new SUV -minus the Quadrofoglio model- will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol with direct injection, making 280hp and 306lb-ft of torque.
The brand’s Q4 all-wheel drive system, which is standard to all US-spec Stelvios, is combined with an eight-speed automatic gearbox with aluminum paddle shifts on the steering column. Alfa Romeo claims a 0-60mph in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 144mph.
“The 2018 Stelvio lineup marks Alfa Romeo’s venture into the second fastest-growing premium segment and an important next chapter of the brand’s rich 105-year heritage as we continue to grow in North America,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Alfa Romeo.
Alfa Romeo will offer two models, the Stelvio and the Stelvio Ti, with the latter featuring more kit, including 19-inch wheels, heated front seats and steering wheel, front park sensors, genuine wood interior accents and an 8.8-inch widescreen infotainment display. Sport and Lusso packages are offered as options, with the latter being offered exclusive to the Ti models.
“From the new Stelvio and Stelvio Ti models, to the ultra-high-performance Quadrifoglio model, each of our Alfa Romeo SUVs deliver class-leading power and driving dynamics, standard all-wheel drive, next-level technologies and race-inspired performance, plus gorgeous design and breathtaking style that could only be from an SUV born in Italy,” added Bigland.
Note: European model pictured