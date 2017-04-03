Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrioglio Takes On BMW M3 And Mercedes-AMG C63 S

Never before have there been so many impressive luxury performance sedans on the market. Whether its (true) compact offerings like the Mercedes-AMG CLA45 or bigger, brutish, behemoths like the Audi S8, many of the industry’s leading automakers offer something for everyone.
Among the most exciting models to enter this market in recent times has been the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Powered by a Ferrari-developed engine and underpinned by a class-leading chassis, the Giulia has marked Alfa Romeo’s triumphant return to the market. But can it really outperform the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 S?
Well, CarWow in the UK recently set out to answer that question and gathered the trio (albeit, the C63 S in coupe form instead of the sedan, but the results shouldn't differ) together for a number of performance tests.
Appropriately, these tests start with a standing-start drag race where the 503 hp, twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 of the Giulia proves too potent for its German competitors to match. It is the same story in a rolling drag race with the Italian once again coming out victorious.
It may be the fastest, but is the Giulia Quadrifoglio the best? Watch the video after the jump to find out.