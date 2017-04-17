Alfa Romeo Giulia QV, BMW M3 And Cadillac ATS-V Meet On The Drag Strip

Being in the market for a high-performance luxury compact sedan means having plenty of cars to choose from.
These include the highly desirable offerings from BMW and Mercedes-AMG, the M3 and C63, respectively, along with the Cadillac ATS-V and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde.
Of course, Jaguar couldn’t stay away from the big boys and are planning their very own XE SVR, a super sedan with some 500 horsepower, and if the extra luggage space is a factor worth looking into, then it's good to know that Audi are working on an entirely new RS4 Avant too.
However, choosing one from a performance point of view is harder than it seems. One why to solve the dispute is on the drag strip.
This 1km (0.62 miles) sprint comes from MotorsportMagazine, which aligned three of the aforementioned vehicles on the starting grid: the Alfa Giulia, Cadillac ATS-V, and BMW M3 Competition Package.
We know that the Italian model is the most powerful of the three, but is that enough in a real-world drag race? Well, this would be a good time to place your bets.