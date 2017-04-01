Alfa Romeo Giulia QV Unleashes Its Italian DNA Against A BMW i8

Some say that the BMW i8 is the future of motoring, and have even favored it over an M3, but can it really stack up against the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde?
Before answering this question, we have to consider a number of facts, the most important being the German sports car's age, as it's getting ready to blow four candles this year.
Secondly, the i8 uses a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine, rated at 228 horses and 236 pound-feet (320 Nm) of torque, but it's backed up by an electric motor providing an extra 129 HP and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque.
The combined system output is 357 HP and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque, which allows it to sprint from rest to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.4 seconds, and up to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).
On the other hand, the Alfa Romeo Giulia QV is powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, said to have been cooked up with Ferrari's expertise, rated at 505 HP and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. Going from naught to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 3.9 seconds, but give it enough space and it will eventually reach 190 mph (305 km/h), always according to the manufacture.
So, ready to see how the two potent machines stand against each other in a half-mile drag race? Just hit play below.