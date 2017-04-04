Alfa Romeo Launches Stelvio In Europe And Other Markets With Two New Engines And RWD

Buyers on the lookout for Alfa Romeo's first ever SUV, the Stelvio, can have it with two new engines, starting from this week.
On sale in select markets of the EMEA region that includes Europe, Middle East and Africa), the Stelvio's range gains an all-aluminum 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel engine.
It channels 180 PS (177 HP) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission, allowing the Stelvio to accelerate from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds, and up to a top speed of 210 km/h (130 mph). Tipping the scales at 1,604 kg (lbs), this model gets a combined fuel economy of 4.7 l/100 km (50.05mpg US), and emits 124 g/km of CO2.
Joining the Italian brand's SUV family is a 2.0-liter petrol turbocharged four-cylinder lump, which works together with the same 8-speed automatic transmission to send the output to the Q4 all-wheel drive system. This engine produces 200 PS (197 HP) and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft) of torque, thus helping the SUV reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill in 7.2 seconds, and a top speed of 215 km/h (134 mph).