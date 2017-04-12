Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Says Hello From New York

Even if the Alfa Romeo Stelvio has long passed its 'new car' status, its presence at the 2017 New York Auto Show cannot be ignored.
Developed under the FCA umbrella and benefiting from Ferrari's know how in performance engines, the Italian crossover will cross paths with Mercedes-AMG's new GLC63.
And it has the power to do so, as with the Quadrifoglio badge comes a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which is shared with the range-topping version of the Giulia. It continues to develop 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque, which translates into a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 3.9 seconds, and a top speed of 177 mph (284 km/h).
If you want something tamer, the base Stelvio model has you covered. It comes in two flavors - the Stelvio and Stelvio Ti, sporting a more down-to-earth 2.0-liter turbo'd four-banger with 280hp and 306lb-ft (415 Nm) of torque. All-wheel drive is standard on all versions sold in the USA.