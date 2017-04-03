All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Making Its US Debut At New York Auto Show

Subaru will showcase the new 2018 Crosstrek for the first time on U.S. soil at the upcoming New York Auto Show.
Based on the company’s latest and all-new Global platform, the 2018 Crosstrek promises to deliver better safety and performance, more comfort and a fun-to-drive character.
Subaru’s new crossover features some extra body cladding on key points, including the wheel arches and the sides, along with lower rocker panels and roof rails that add up to its rugged, adventurous image.
The overall footprint of the new model has been slightly increased, being 0.6 inches longer and 0.9 inches wider, retaining its compact size, with the wheelbase gaining an additional 1.2 inches for a total of 104.9-in, making the cabin a more comfortable place to sit in.
Speaking of which, the dashboard features a more modern design and ergonomics as seen in the new Impreza. The infotainment system comes with Apple Car Play and Android Auto as standard with the rear seats feature a 60/40 split and the rear gate offers a wider rear opening.
As we mentioned earlier, the new Crosstrek rides on Subaru’s latest Global platform which makes it 70 percent more rigid than the outgoing model while offering a better straight-line stability, agility, and ride comfort. Subaru also claims that the newest member of the range offers class-leading NVH levels because of their new platform.
Customers will be offered a single engine option; the updated 2.0-litre flat-four petrol unit with direct injection which now makes 152hp and comes with either a manual or a CVT gearbox. The latter now features a seven-speed manual mode with steering paddle shifters as well.
The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek also features the company’s EyeSight range of active safety systems. These include systems like Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Lane Departure and Sway Warning, with Blind Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Steering Responsive Headlights and High Beam Assist offered as options.
And because Subaru really wants to make the new Crosstrek a really fun-to-drive crossover, they’ve added the Active Torque Vectoring system as standard to all trim levels. The system, which debuted on the WRX and WRX STI models, helps in reducing understeer and keeps the vehicle on the driver’s intended cornering path.
The new Subaru Crosstrek will be available in three trim levels -2.0i Base, Premium and Limited- when it arrives at dealers later this summer.