All-New Citroen C5 Heading To Shanghai Motor Show

Just when we thought that the C5 won't make a comeback anytime soon, as it will be replaced by an SUV that adds the Aircross suffix, Citroen are getting ready to give the Chinese customers a new model.
Created especially for the Chinese market, the brand's take on the family sedan segment will celebrate its world premiere next week, during the Shanghai Auto Show.
Normally, the official announcement would have been accompanied by a teaser image, but Citroen have yet to provide one. Instead, they're saying that the new model features an "elegant and prestigious styling outside and inside, with an emphasis on modernity and comfort".
The car's front end will be dominated by the two-tier lights, including LED DRLs, and will be underlined by chrome trim, whereas at the other end, the redesigned taillights, with four modules on each side, come with LED technology, which translates into "an original and immediately recognizable light signature", according to Citroen.
The cabin will be dominated by a 12-inch digital instrument cluster with customizable settings, an 8-inch touchscreen display, and a broad and tall central console. Comfort and soundproofing have been improved, and the new C5 also benefits from a range of driver assistance systems that include blind spot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance, collision alert, and 360-degree camera view.
Let's just hope it won't look as boring as the bigger Citroen C6.
Note: Current C5 pictured